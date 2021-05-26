Kelly Clarkson Admits To Drinking Wine While Filming 'The Voice' At Home

On Tuesday, May 25, the American singing reality show, The Voice season 20, came to an end. In the finale episode, viewers saw contestant Cam Anthony being declared as the winner, earning coach Blake Shelton his 8th victory. Now, before filming The Voice finale, coach Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas spoke to Access Hollywood about the season’s finale episode. During the interaction, Kelly went on to reveal one of her funny drinking secrets.

When asked what were the coaches most excited about, Close singer Nick Jonas said that he feels excited because he has never done a finale in the studio. As fans know, last season of The Voice, was Nick’s debut as a coach. However, due to the pandemic, the season was filmed from their homes. Talking about the same, Kelly expressed her astonishment at the fact that Nick’s never been in the studio before. She added that people got ‘Kelly with wine’ during the Lives. According to the singer, she was filming from her home and didn’t care if it was inappropriate. Nick immediately responded to the statement agreeing that it was great. For The Voice Finale, Kelly opted to don a red gown featuring a plunging neckline.

Talking about the season’s finale, as the show was about to crown its 20th champion on its 10th year on air, coach Blake Shelton received a special surprise. Before the final five took the stage, NBC halted the singing competition to celebrate Blake Shelton’s 10th anniversary on the show. Blake’s fiance and the reigning champion of The Voice, Gwen Stefani returned to the Finale stage to give a unique tribute to his decade-long journey. For the unversed, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met each other on the sets of The Voice. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson’s NBC show may reportedly replace the Ellen DeGeneres Show after its 19th season. Just a week ago, the comedian made the news official, and ever since then what will be NBC’s replacement for The Ellen Show’s time slot has become a major topic of discussion. According to a report by TMZ, The Ellen Show may be replaced by Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show.

(Image: Kelly Clarkson's Instagram)

