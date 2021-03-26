Kelly Clarkson 'cannot Imagine' Getting Remarried Post-divorce From Brandon Blackstock

American actor, singer and television personality, Kelly Clarkson recently revealed having no plans whatsoever of getting married again after her difficult split with husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. In her recent interview with the Academy Award-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the duo discussed each other's divorce and Kelly said she "cannot imagine" getting into another marriage post-divorce. During their conversation, the former American Idol winner also asked the Avengers: Endgame actor about finding love in TV producer Brad Falchuck again after parting ways with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

After Kelly Clarkson's marriage of seven years with Brandon Blackston, the former filed for a divorce from her husband last year in June, citing irreconcilable differences. While the couple had tied the knot in 2013, they have two children together, a six-year-old daughter River and a four-year-old son Remington Alexander. In her interaction with Gwyneth Paltrow, last week, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly discussed her marriage and opened up about the struggles amid going through the divorce to Gwyneth.

Kelly also asked the Iron Man 3 actor about her decision of tying the knot with Brad Falchuck back in 2018 after going through a divorce herself in 2014 from the popular singer, Chris Martin. She said, "You've been married for two years. Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?". In her response, Gwyneth expressed how getting married again was "probably the hardest thing" she has ever done.

However, she also explained that the gap between her divorce from Chris and her second marriage with Brad allowed her to reflect and learn what she needed from her partner and herself to make her marriage with the TV producer work. She also added saying, "You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time." To which, the host responded saying, "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through a divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me."

Check out Kelly Clarkson's latest interview video with Gwyneth Paltrow below:

