Kelly Clarkson Is Now Kelly Brianne As 39-year-old Songstress Legally Changes Her Name

Singer Kelly Clarkson who is known to belt out some chartbusters, has officially changed her name. ET confirmed the news according to the court documents obtained, which revealed that the Grammy winner has changed her name to Kelly Brianne. The documents mentioned that her request was granted on March 28 through the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

Brianne was the star's middle name at birth. An attorney for Clarkson filed a petition for the name change on her behalf in a Los Angeles court in February. According to ET, the 39-year-old songstress previously wrote in court documents that her new name "more fully reflects who I am".

Kelly Clarkson officially changes her name

The order from the court read, “The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.” The documents that requested to change her name were filed in February, and a court date to hear and review the petition was set for March 28, after which her request was approved.

With her change in name, it is quite unclear at the moment that the star would be using her changed name for several endorsements. A source close to the star told ET that the title of her prominent show The Kelly Clarkson Show will be unchanged. In fact, looking at her social media username which is still unchanged, it seems that the actor would keep it untouched.

The step taken by the actor-singer comes after she settled her divorce with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson's divorce settlement not only holds her the custody of the kids but makes her the sole owner of everything that once the two stars held including multiple cars, a flight simulator, a family pet, and more.

On the other hand, the settlement was also a win-win situation for Blackstock, who will get the former couple's farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, horses, multiple vehicles including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and several CAT snowmobiles. He will also be the owner of their golf simulator and a couple of Patek Philippe watches.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share a 7-year-old daughter, River, and a 5-year-old son, Remington. The pair subsequently clashed over their prenuptial agreement - which was validated by a judge in August.

IMAGE: Instagram/kellyclarkson