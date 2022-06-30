Kelly Clarkson Reveals Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Was 'hardest Thing To Navigate'

Kelly Clarkson recently appeared on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese and opened up about various areas of her life, including her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The Grammy Award winner spoke about the struggles that she faced in her personal life after she and her ex split up in June 2020 after their seven-year marriage. They share two children, their eight-year-old River Rose and Remington Alexander, who is six.

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson mentioned that her divorce from her husband of seven years has been the 'hardest thing to navigate'. The Stronger singer mentioned that she has never had projects that have been harder than her divorce and mentioned that it was definitely 'not easy' as they two share two children. She said on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese via Hollywood Life-

"It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce went through and it’s been like two years and not easy with kids."

Kelly Clarkson-Brandon Blackstock's divorce

It was only recently that the Since U Been Gone singer and her ex settled their divorce and she walked away with the lion's share of assets, as per a report by The Blast. TMZ also reported that Kelly holds primary custody of the couple's children, and Brandon Blackstock was permitted to meet them once a month, as he lives in Montana, which was one of the integral parts of the couple's divorce.

Kelly Clarkson's music

The singer who recently won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her talk show also spoke about her music career. She mentioned that she was trying to navigate what she is comfortable sharing. The singer confessed it was 'hard thing to navigate' and she still had to figure out what she wanted to release when it came to her new music.

She said, "I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing. it’s just a hard thing to navigate. It’s coming. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release."

Image: AP