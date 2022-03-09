Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce With Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Holds Custody Of Kids

After parting ways with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has settled her divorce. According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly has walked away with a lion's share of assets and will also give a pretty penny share to her ex-husband as well.

Apart from the assets, the estranged couple who are parents to two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander have also settled the custody of them. According to TMZ, Kelly will hold the primary custody of her children while her ex Blackstock will get them once a month as he continues to live at the ranch in Montana that has been one of the most contentious points of the divorce. Clarkson will ultimately keep the ranch, but Blackstock is allowed to continue living there until June 1. He will reportedly pay $12,500 a month in rent while he lives at the ranch.

According to the reports by the International media outlet, Clarkson's ex-husband who is a former talent agent will receive $115,000 a month in spousal support until January 2024. The outlet reported that the Because of You singer will also pay him $1.3 million as part of the divorce settlement, and he will receive another $45,600 a month in child support to cover the costs he'll incur when he does have the kids. If he moves from Montana, there's the option of re-evaluating the current custody arrangement and the child support payments.

Apart from this, another part of the agreement also states that the two children need to be vaccinated first as they will be traveling out of state to see their father at the former couple's Montana ranch, where he'll be living for the time being.

Clarkson's divorce settlement not only holds her the custody of the kids but makes her the sole owner of everything that once the two stars held including multiple cars, a flight simulator, family pet, and more. On the other hand, the settlement was also a win-win situation for Blackstock who will get the former couple's farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses, multiple vehicles including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and several CAT snowmobiles. He will also be the owner of their golf simulator and a couple of Patek Philippe watches.

IMAGE: Instagram/mizhollywood