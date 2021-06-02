Kelly Clarkson's Career Timeline: A Brief History Of Her Journey In Show Business

Kelly Clarkson's TV career spans several years, and now, she's about to take the place of Ellen DeGeneres as the latter steps down from hosting The Ellen Show for close to two decades now. Kelly Clarkson's shows have seen her step into the shoes of a myriad of characters and see her experimenting with various forms of content. This article will essentially provide its reader with a brief history of Kelly Clarkson's TV career and chart the journey of Kelly Clarkson on The Ellen Show as a guest to taking the spot of the legendary media personality. Read on for more.

1) The initial years

The early 2000s saw the Texan native trying to break into the world of entertainment by being a part of several hit shows such as Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Dharma & Greg as an extra. Additionally, she tried her hands at music as an aspiring singer. Not too long after, her career as an actor and singer would take off as she would go on to win the first season of American Idol.

2) Her big-screen debut:

A year after her American Idol victory, she made her film debut with the musical rom-com that went by the name of From Justin to Kelly. In terms of the story, it's about a waitress and a college student who cross paths and eventually share their love of singing. The film, however, opened to majorly negative reviews.

3) When she secured the #2 spot on a global level

As the winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson automatically joined World Idol in 2004. The competition in question saw the star compete against Idol winners from several countries in what turned out to be a one-off show. She ended up securing the #2 spot, right behind the competition's winner, Kurt Nielsen from Norway.

4) When she engaged in Duets with the who's who of the music industry

In 2012, Clarkson joined the likes of John Legend, Jennifer Nettles, and Robin Thicke for a total of nine episodes of Duets. The show in question pitted numerous aspiring singers against each other by partnering them up with the "seniors." In the case of Clarkson, she was partnered up with Jordan Meredith from Wisconsin and Jason Farol from California. Farol ended up securing third place.

5) When she got her own Christmas TV special

The year 2013 saw Clarkson share stage space with the likes of Jay Leno, the late Robin Williams and Country music legend Blake Shelton, amongst others, for a 2013 Christmas TV special known as Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Music Tale under NBC. The same was loosely based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The episode in question also saw Whoopi Goldberg making an appearance.

6) When she cemented her standing in the industry as a regular on The Voice:

After serving as a guest mentor for Blake Shelton in Season 2 of "The Voice", Kelly Clarkson ended up joining the star-studded judging panel as a regular in Season 14 in 2018. She shared desk space with names such as Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Shelton. Since then, she's continued her venture as a judge, up until very recently.

7) When she made her debut as a daytime talk show host:

After spending a little over a decade and a half in the entertainment industry, Kelly Clarkson went on to host her very own daytime talk show host on NBC, named The Kelly Clarkson Show. One of the very first guests on the show was the director of Disney Channel's Sabrina, The Teenage Witch. A video clip from that time can be found below.

8) When she became an Emmy Award winner

Her work on The Kelly Clarkson show brought her several Daytime Emmy Award nominations and subsequent wins. In addition to the same, the media personality also earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination. But, she lost the same to the Seth Meyers-hosted talk show.

9) When she was elected to take Ellen DeGeneres' place

In the wake of the latest controversies surrounding Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, very recently, it was announced that Kelly Clarkson will fill up the spot that will be left vacant by the legendary media personality. However, details regarding her upcoming show aren't available at the moment. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

