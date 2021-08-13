Kelly Clarkson's Prenup Agreement Upheld By Judge In Divorce Battle With Blackstone

American singer Kelly Clarkson can finally part ways with Brandon Blackstock as she scored a legal victory in her ongoing divorce battle. The 30-year-old singer's prenuptial agreement has been validated by the judge in her divorce case. The agreement has reportedly segregated all the assets and income that was derived during her tumultuous marriage with 44-year-old Blackstock, with her receiving the reigns of the Montana ranch he is currently living on, the place where their family quarantined together earlier in 2020.



According to ET, the singer filed a request to have her last name be restored and changed back to Clarkson. Celebrating the victory long ongoing battle, Clarkson also reportedly let out a scream on the set of The Voice and celebrated.

Kelly Clarkson celebrates after major win in divorce battle

Brandon's contestation arguments included that he works full-time on the ranch and his future plans involve sponsoring rodeos and working as a full-time rancher. The talent manager also claimed that he was not looking to diversify his clientele and music management business, spending minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client, Blake Shelton. Shelton, who also happens to be a co-judge with Kelly Clarkson in The Voice, has reportedly terminated his relationship with Blackstock, who managed his works for six years.

The couple hit a rough patch in 2020, nearly seven years of marriage when Clarkson filed for divorce. The duo is parents to 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander. The singer also won the custody of the children last year.

More details about the divorce mayhem

Only last month, a judge had ruled that Clarkson will pay Blackstock a total of $195,601 per month in spousal and child support ($150,000 per month in spousal support as well as $45,601 in child support). She was also slapped with payment amounting to $1.25 million towards Blackstock's attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce. Brandon was made liable to pay the monthly payments of the Montana ranch, which total approximately $81,000 per month.

Talking to ET early this year, the Stronger singer had stated that she wrote a whopping 60 songs during her divorce process, however, they may never see the light of day. The singer said the record was certainly great and honest, but she would have a lot to ask herself before actually going ahead with its release, be it business-wise or personally. She also revealed that The Voice's fellow coach, John Legend's new music has helped her cope amid her divorce.

