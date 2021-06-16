Kelly Dodd Fired From Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast After Five Year Stint

Kelly Dodd, one of the popular members of the Real Housewives of Orange County since season 11 in 2016 has been fired from the reality TV show. There were many speculations that Dodd would be fired but nothing substantial was announced until now. For a while, Dodd even denied that she has been fired. This news comes as Dodd shared some controversial opinions on topics like Covid-19.

Kelly Dodd in Real Housewives Of Orange County

Real Housewives of Orange County or RHOC, as it is called has been running for 15 seasons and is getting renewed for a 16th season. The makers plan to start filming next month and the RHOC season 15 cast will not be returning as is. Along with Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will also be leaving the RHOC cast.

Replacing these three RHOC season 15 cast members will be former cast member Heather Dubrow who is expected to join back in season 16 along with one or two more members.

RHOC Season 15's Kelly Dodd took to Twitter to react to the news. She had a positive outlook about the whole situation as she called RHOC an "amazing experience":

The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future ❤️🍊 #RHOC — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) June 16, 2021

She had been under the radar by RHOC's channel, Bravo and was widely known for her fiery and unpopular opinions on important matters. While speculations of her being axed on the show were floating around in January, Kelly had cleared them in this tweet:

No I am not fired !!! Contacts haven’t come out yet ! Vicki stop being a hater .. — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) January 29, 2021

What really caused the exit of Kelly Dodd in Real Housewives Of Orange County?

This happened because Kelly was very vocal about undermining Covid-19 safety protocols and downplaying the virus. She was seen openly celebrating and living her life in public places without masks which went against the mask mandate in California. After facing criticism for her actions too, Dodd did not back down and took several videos of herself doubling down on her critics. In one video, she compared living with Covid protocols in the US is equivalent to living in Russia. She also freely went about town after her vaccine and said, "I am not a super spreader because I have nothing to spread," when it was still mandated that vaccinated people should wear masks.

