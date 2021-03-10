Kelly Marie Tran Says Boom Of Onscreen Asian Representation Contributes To Her Empowerment

Actor Kelly Marie Tran has always been very specific when it comes to choosing scripts as she wants the Asian characters that are offered to her be portrayed authentically. The actor is playing the character of the first-ever South Asian Disney princess in her movie Raya and the Last Dragon. In a recent interview, the actor shared that she is excited to see the boom of Asian representation onscreen.

Kelly Marie Tran trolled by Star Wars fans

The Vietnamese- American actor had written a hard-hitting article for the New York Times in 2018 in which she spoke about how she faced racist and sexist trolls after she played the lead role of Rose Tico in the Star Wars movie. The actor was proud of the fact that she is the first woman of colour to be playing the lead role in such a successful movie franchise, but later started believing the trolls and haters who said that she didn't belong in the movie as she was not like the rest of the characters. Kelly made a strong point in the article about being marginalised by American culture just because of the colour of her skin.

Kelly Marie speaks about the boom on Asian on-screen representation

The actor in a recent interview with the NY Times revealed that she is happy with the focus Asian characters are now getting by the American entertainment industry. She stated that movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Minari have contributed to her own empowerment as well as brightened her previous view of cinema. The actor further added that she is proud to be a part of the film industry now as it is honouring the Asian culture by giving them their much-needed recognition. However, the actor also feels that there is still a lot of work to be done as the crime rate against Asian-American people is high nowadays.

The actor is also inspired by the other minority communities like the LGBTQ community who are fighting to be heard by being vocal about what they want. The actor admitted that whenever she feels low or sad, she watches shows and movies of these people as it makes her hopeful for a better and brighter future.

Kelly Marie Tran in Raya and the Last Dragon

Kelly Marie has lent her voice for the starring role of the warrior princess Raya in the newly released Disney princess film Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie marks to be the first Disney Princess that is voiced by a South Asian person. The animated movie released in the US on March 5 and has been garnering good reviews from the audience.

Raya and the Last Dragon's release date in India is June 4, 2021. The animated movie will be available for streaming on the Disney+Hotstar.