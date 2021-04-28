Kelly Osbourne Reveals 'nervous Breakdown' Led To Her Relapse In Lockdown

Kelly Osbourne has finally revealed the reason she relapsed after being sober for four years. The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed this during a recent interview. Kelly spoke about her relapse in an Instagram story on April 19 and wanted to be accountable for the same. After coming clean about her relapse, Kelly Osbourne did not forget to share that she is back on track.

Kelly Osbourne reveals the reason she relapsed after being 4 years sober

Many celebrities in the past have struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past. Some of them have even discussed their struggles in interviews and sometimes directly with their fans. Now in an interview with Extra, reality star Kelly Osbourne revealed the reason she relapsed after being sober for four years.

In the interview, Kelly Osbourne revealed that she experienced a “nervous breakdown” at the end of lockdown. She further added that she made it all the way through it, and everything was perfect. Osbourne explained that she sometimes messes up thing when everything around her is going well and thus makes the situation worse.

Talking about relapsing after the nervous breakdown, Kelly said that she thought she could drink “like a normal person” and had enough time under belt to control herself. But soon she realized that she will never be normal and does not know why she even chose to drink in the first place. Osbourne continued and revealed that it took her a matter of days to step away from this phase and chose not to indulge anymore.

In an Instagram story on April 19, Kelly Osbourne came clean about her relapse and said that she is not proud of it but reassured that she is back on track. She added that she is sober now and chooses to be the same tomorrow. Before ending the video, Kelly Osbourne said that she wanted to come clean about her relapse because she “ever wants to” lie to her fans. She further thanked her fans for their support and love. On April 21, Kelly Osbourne posted a selfie and wrote, “She’s back! Let’s do this! #sobrietyrocks”. Take a look at Kelly Osbourne’s Instagram post below.

