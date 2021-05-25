Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumours, Asks Fans 'Can't You Just Be Happy For Me?'

Television personality Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to slams rumours about her having done plastic surgery. The actor responded to those who have speculated she went under the knife to achieve her new look. She also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to support and laud Osbourne for her personality and good looks.

Kelly Osbourne slams rumours about her plastic surgery

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kelly shared a video of herself doing her makeup. As she was getting her makeup done, Osbourne said, “I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am”. She added, “And I have not done plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lip, in my jaw, and in my forehead. I do not lie but thank you for the compliment”.

In the video, Kelly sported a grey zipper and opted for lavender tinted hair tied into small buns, well-done brows, kohled eyes and pink lips. Along with the video, she also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?” Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Kelly shared the video online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Users lauded the TV personality for her brave decision of speaking up. One of the users wrote, “YEEEEESSSS MY BABY GIRL!!!!!!!!! I love you so much and you are PERFOIS”. Another user wrote, “You're absolutely gorgeous”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. The singer was a part of several reality TV shows like Making Your Mind Up, Dancing with the Stars, The Surgery, to name a few. She was also a part of The Masked Singer and appeared as "Lady Bug" on the much-acclaimed show. The actor is currently featuring on her podcast show The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, alongside co-host Jeff Beacher where they discuss fame, stories of inspiration with several celebrities famous friends.

Image: Kelly Osbourne Instagram

