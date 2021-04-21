Kelly Osbourne Talks About Her Recent Drug Relapse; Says She Is 'not Proud Of It'

Kelly Osbourne recently took to her Instagram account and made a revelation to her fans and followers on the platform. The TV personality shared that she had recently relapsed after being sober for almost four years. Read along to know more about what she had to say.

Kelly Osbourne talks about her recent drug relapse

In the series of videos, Kelly spoke about being sober for the last four years and going back to drugs in the recent past. She said, “This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery”. Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story below.

She further informed that she is back to being sober and isn’t proud of slipping from her effort to stay sober. She said, “I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened”. Kelly also said that she was sober at the moment and is taking it one day at a time.

The TV personality, who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, also said that she always wants to be honest with her fans, which is why she is letting them know. She stated, “I’m gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time. I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, ’cause I never, ever want to lie to you”. Concluding her confessional stories, she said, “Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you’ll be hearing from me soon”.

In an earlier interview with People, dating back to 2009, Kelly had shared that she first encountered drugs while in her teens. She got access to liquid Vicodin after her tonsillectomy around that time and has since struggled with addiction. Osbourne has had four rounds of rehab and six detoxes in the past decade.

Promo Image Source: Kelly Osbourne’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.