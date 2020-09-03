Kelly Osbourne's Weight Loss Photos After Revealing She Underwent 'gastric Sleeve' Surgery

Kelly Osbourne is a British actor who has appeared in several reality shows like Fashion Police, The Osbournes, and Dancing with the Stars. The TV personality has been in news lately due to her massive body transformation and weight loss journey. She has been incredibly vocal about her weight loss journey and has spoken how she went under the knife to transform herself.

Kelly Osbourne revealed on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast and talked about her gastric sleeve surgery. She talked about how she was not ashamed of admitting that she underwent surgery and that she does not care about what people say. She also talked about how people started noticing a difference in her appearance and her pictures.

Body transformation pictures

New pictures shared by Kelly:

Read also | 'John Wick' Cast's Net Worth Proves They Don't Worry About How 'everything's Got A Price'

Kelly Osbourne explained on the podcast that a gastric sleeve surgery only changes the shape of one’s stomach. She further clarified that she did not have a gastric bypass and would “never ever ever lie about it ever (sic)”. The reality TV personality also revealed that she has got the surgery almost 2 years ago and felt that it was the best thing she has ever done.

Kelly further explained that in the kind of surgery that she had, it is essential that she works out and eats right. Kelly revealed that if one does not work out and eats right after the surgery, they shall put on weight. She further explained that the surgery helps one move in the right direction.

Read also | Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Latest Music Video 'Afsos Karoge' Out Now | WATCH

Moreover, Kelly revealed that gastric sleeve surgery cut out the hormone that if one has addiction issues, it stops the cravings. It further makes the person not “emotionally eat” which has been a huge problem for her, reveals Kelly on the podcast. She further stated that she also underwent a procedure to give herself a slimmer face.

She explained on the podcast that she had really bad TMJ, a problem that affects the chewing muscles and joints that connect the lower jaw to one’s skull. So Kelly said in the podcast that to stop the TMJ, she got injections in her jaw. She further said that it kind of made her jaw look skinnier and that is when people started noticing that she had really lost weight.

Read also | Star Trek Discovery Includes Non-binary & Transgender Characters For 1st Time

Read also | Amazon Monsoon Quiz Spin & Win Answer For September 3

Image credits: Kelly Osbourne Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.