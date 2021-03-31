Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photos Of Husband Mark Consuelos On His 50th Birthday

Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa took to Instagram recently to share throwback pictures of her husband Mark Consuelos on the occasion of his 50th birthday on March 30. She shared the throwback pictures in a series of Instagram posts. Her posts also feature never seen before family snaps with their children Michael Consuelos (23), Lola Consuelos (19), and Joaquin Consuelos (18).

She also shared a series of pictures with her husband on her stories. One of the pictures featured the duo sharing a PDA moment during Mark's 40th birthday celebration. She also shared a video tribute to her husband writing, "Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos. I’ve loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you." Watch the video here and check out other posts Kelly Ripa shared in celebration of her hubby Mark Consuelos' 50th birthday.

Kelly Ripa shares unseen throwback pictures of husband Mark

Riverdale star Mark Consuelos turned 50 this Tuesday on March 30. His wife, Kelly Ripa shared some unseen adorable pictures and videos from the couple's earlier days, also featuring their three children. In an Instagram post she shared a PDA alert writing, "#fbf 2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year". In another throwback post, Kelly posted an adorable selfie of Mark Consuelos and their three kids and wrote, "#mcm forever. Only one day left until #MC50. Another throwback from #MC47". Check out the pictures here.

Kelly Ripa also took to her Instagram stories to share a montage of unseen photos of the couple, simply wishing him a happy birthday. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen dancing heartily to a song on their wedding anniversary. Recently, just prior to Mark's birthday on March 29, Kelly Ripa treated her Instagram followers with several shirtless pictures of the actor, some of which are also on her Instagram stories. Take a look at the series of pictures she shared here.

Promo Pic Source: Kelly Ripa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.