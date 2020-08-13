Kelly Ripa Takes A Leaf Out Of Reese Witherspoon's Book, To Produce Novel-based Series

Kelly Ripa is seemingly following the footsteps of Reese Witherspoon by adapting a popular book for drama series. In the past, Reese Witherspoon has gone on to deliver hit series like Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, to name a few. Similarly, Kelly Ripa too seems to be following in her footsteps now that she will be seen producing a popular drama based on a novel along with Hulu. According to a report by Deadline, the 49-year-old actor seems eager to be a part of the new series. The book from which the drama series will be adapted was a best-selling horror novel.

Kelly Ripa is reported to adapt the book Mexican Gothic which has been written by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. The book received tremendous critical acclaim and even went on to become the best-selling horror novel. The story of the book takes place in the '50s era in Mexico. It goes on to tell the tale of a fictional premise consisting of a young socialite named Noemi Taboada. The character is determined to uncover the haunting secrets of an old mansion. The horror story picks up from there and goes on to tell a spine-chilling story from thereon, according to the portal.

Kelly Ripa’s company Milojo Productions managed to secure rights to the story after a tough bidding war, according to the news portal. The actor, along with husband Mark Consuelos, co-owns the business. It was reported that Mark will be one of the executive producers for the upcoming Hulu exclusive drama series. A few months back, Kelly Ripa posted a picture of the book Mexican Gothic. A beautiful scenery in the background accompanied the post as Kelly Ripa urged her followers to read the book. She also encouraged them to buy their own copy of the book.

In the caption, Kelly Ripa praised the book, calling it a “Sublime Horror” experience. She added that the book was ideal for summertime reading and she personally felt good that she bought the hard copy of the book. She added that she even downloaded the book at times when she felt like reading it in the dark. Many fans are now assuming that Kelly Ripa may have hinted the upcoming Hulu series back then itself.

