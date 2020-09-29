Kelly Ripa 'warns' Daughter After Gwyneth's NSFW Bday Post; Daughter Has A Sassy Response

Lola Consuelos seemed like she will not hold back if her mom Kelly Ripa also pulls off the same NSFW stunt as Gwyneth Paltrow. A picture of the conversation between Kelly Ripa and her daughter was uploaded by Kelly on her Instagram account. The mother-daughter duo was seen having a friendly banter on chat over the article of Gwyneth Paltrow stripping naked on her birthday.

Kelly Ripa warns Lola Consuelos after Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday post

A screenshot of the conversation between Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos was shared by Kelly. Just as the conversation between the two began, one could easily spot the Gwyneth Paltrow article above. Kelly Ripa sent the article to her daughter Lola Consuelos, stating that she has been warned. The article shared highlighted how Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, had reacted hilariously upon seeing her mom naked on Instagram for her birthday.

Thus playing on the gag, Kelly Ripa warned Lola Consuelos that she too may do something as her 50th birthday as it is around the corner. Lola Consuelos, on the other hand, did not hold back and texted her mom right away mentioning that she can do whatever she wants. However, she reminded her mother that she too has a birthday coming soon and that she too has an Instagram account. Thus, Lola Consuelos subtly hinted that if Kelly goes naked like Gwyneth Paltrow, she too will do the same for her birthday.

This friendly banter between the mother and daughter caught the attention of several followers of Kelly Ripa who laughed their hearts out. One of the prominent celebrities even mentioned that she envies the relationship the two have with each other and called them goals. While another follower wrote let the games begin, jovially.

Gwyneth Paltrow, on her 48th birthday, posted a nude picture of herself in her backyard. The actor thus took everyone by surprise by doing so. However, her daughter Apple was shocked upon seeing this picture and simply exclaimed looking at it. Thus, following this, the whole banter between Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos began.

