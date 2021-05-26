Kelly Ripa's Son Joaquin Wears His Father Mark Consuelos' Tuxedo For Prom Night

On May 25, 2021, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa took to their social media handles and shared pictures of their youngest son, Joaquin and his date getting ready for prom night. In the pictures, Mark can be seen helping Joaquin to get ready as the 18-year-old sported a sleek black tuxedo that belonged to Mark. Take a look below.

Kelly Ripa's son wore his father's tuxedo for prom night

Taking to Instagram, Mark Consuelos shared a picture of Joaquin all dressed up and posing with his date, Melissa. In the caption, he wrote, “It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa” on which Ripa, commented: "In your tux and shoes no less!" Fans and friends were left in awe and dropped several comments such as, “Consuelos genes are really something. Congrats @joaquinconsuelos,” “He knows where the camera is - just like his Daddy.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Kelly also shared a similar post of the pair posing towards the camera and in her caption, she wrote, “Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa.” A comment on her post read, “Wow. Beautiful. Both of them ( our prom photos definitely did not look like this )” “Dapper and beautiful! Picture perfect!” Check out Kelly’s post below.

She also posted several photos of her son getting ready for the big night on her Instagram stories where Kelly Ripa's husband can be seen adjusting his tux and in her caption, she wrote, “Scenes from pre-prom.” She included a photo of the proud parents posing with their son as well as a picture of Joaquin receiving his boutonnière made up of white flowers.

More about Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa got married on May 1, 1996, and share three children, sons Michael, 23, Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19. According to People, Michael graduated virtually from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts last spring whereas Lola is a sophomore at New York University. In March, Joaquin decided to attend the University of Michigan. Earlier in 2021, speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly opened up about Joaquin having dyslexia and dysgraphia, which affects a person's writing abilities.

(IMAGE: KELLY RIPA'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.