Kelly Rizzo Drops 'silly Video' Of Her And Bob Saget As She Marks 9 Months Without Him

American comedian and actor Bob Saget met his untimely demise on January 9, 2022, when he was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The Full House star is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer. While it’s been 9 months for Kelly Rizzo and her family living without Bob Saget, she recently marked the day with a silly video of her and her husband participating in a couple’s challenge on social media.

Kelly Rizzo remembers her husband Bob Saget 9 months after his demise

Kelly Rizzo recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she can be seen performing a couple’s challenge with her husband Bob Saget. She even penned a note along with the video stating how it’s been 9 months without her late husband and added ow it felt like forever. She went on to reflect on their old videos revealing how much joy and silliness they shared together. Stating further, Rizzo mentioned how her late husband left behind so much residual love and laughter that he still felt so near and present.

The caption read, “9 months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared. The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be. But at the same time, he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It’s all quite an enigma. As our anniversary nears later this month, I’ll share more thoughts, but for now, I’ll leave you with this silly video. We had a blast making these. Miss you and love you so much, honey.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the fans are awaiting the release of Bob Saget’s last movie Daniel’s Gotta Die which is slated to be premiered At the Austin Film Festival among more than 33 other films from 27 October to 3 November in Austin, Texas. Daniel's Gotta Die features Joel David Moore as Daniel Powell along with other notable cast members including Bob Saget as Lawrence, Carly Chaikin as Jessica Powell, Jason Jones as Victor Powell, Mary Lynn Rajskub as Mia Powell, Chantel Riley as Emily Montgomery, Iggy Pop as Edward Powell, etc.

