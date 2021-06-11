Kelly Rowland Celebrates Son Titan’s Kindergarten Graduation, Says ‘he Rocked It’

Kelly Rowland, who gave birth to her second child earlier this year in January, recently celebrated her older son’s Kindergarten graduation. The Stole hitmaker proudly announced this special update about Titan, her 6-year old son, on her social media handles while sharing some photos from the festivities that they partook in as well. In the photos, Rowland was seen happily posing with her little one at the photo booth that had been set up outdoors to celebrate the occasion.

Kelly Rowland's son graduates Kindergarten

On June 10, 2021, Kelly Rowland took to her Instagram page to share a few photos from her son Titan’s Kindergarten graduation celebrations. Along with it, she penned her wholehearted motherly emotions about his success despite a tough year, that the entire world, including him, endured. She expressed her pride in him saying, “My 1st born, proud would def be an understatement, you have blown my mind this year with how you handled your Kindergarten school year!!” Further, Kelly Rowland wrote about how much she admires him and is thankful to God for the wonderful son that he is.

Titan poses for photos while celebrating the success

Kelly Rowland's Instagram followers saw Titan posing with his friends with utter joy as they threw up their hands at a photo booth. It was decorated with colourful balloons along with silver ones that read ‘KINDER GRAD 2021.’ In another photo setup, Kelly Rowland's son was seen smiling wide, standing next to a ‘WE DID IT!’ sign while holding up a ‘2020-21’ placard in his hand. The singer also shared how she cherished every moment with him, and his Kindergarten graduation celebrations were one of them.

Countless congratulatory wishes for the little one

Kelly Rowland's family consists of her husband Tim Spoon, and their two sons, Titan, and a little over a four-month-old son, Noah. She further added emotionally, “Daddy, Noah, & I celebrate you today and every day!” Rowland concluded the post by congratulating Titan and telling him that ‘he did it!’ Celebrity friends of the singer such as Serena Williams, Michelle Williams, and numerous others, dropped their congratulatory messages in the comments section and showed the little one loads of support.

Promo Image: Kelly Rowland Instagram

