Kelly Rowland Reveals Beyoncé And Michelle Williams Watched Her Son's Birth Via Zoom

Kelly Rowland welcomed her second child son Noah Jon with husband Tim Weatherspoon on January 21, 2021. Recently, Kelly revealed that Beyoncé and Michelle Williams watched Noah's birth via Zoom. She also revealed that Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and her husband Tim Weatherspoon's mother were among other guests on Zoom.

Beyoncé and Michelle Williams watched Noah's birth via Zoom

Kelly Rowland told People (The TV Show!) that her sisters watched Noah’s birth virtually. She said that the couple had their family on zoom and they were able to see Noah come into the world. “It was beautiful,” she said. Kelly also admitted that Beyoncé and Williams are "awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome" aunts and rushed to meet Noah, now 3 months old, in person. She shared that they met him immediately.

Kelly Rowland opened up about her bond with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams

In February 2021, Kelly opened up about the emotional moment Beyoncé and Williams met Noah. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kelly said that when the girls were at her house to meet the baby, she was happy and being able to share happiness with Michelle and Beyoncé is truly a gift for her. She continued saying that their bond over the years has been a gift because they have known each other for a long time. She is very grateful for them and they are a highlight of her life.

Kelly Rowland announced Noah's birth

A week after Noah Jon’s birthday, Kelly took to Instagram and shared a picture of him along with her first child and son, Titan Jewell, 6. In the picture, Titan looked at Noah with a smile. However, Noah’s face was not visible. In her caption, the mother wrote, “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful” Further, she mentioned the date, time and weight and wrote, “1•21•21, 8:13 pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in.” Kelly has been sharing pictures featuring the baby ever since then. Take a look at a few pictures from her Instagram account below.

(Promo Image source: Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams' Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.