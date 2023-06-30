Kelsea Ballerini Gets Smacked In The Face At Her Concert In Idaho | Watch

Kelsea Nicole Ballerini is a popular American country pop singer who rose to fame in 2014 for releasing her debut studio album. Recently, a video of the singer and songwriter has been making the rounds on the internet, leaving her fans shocked. The incident took place in Boise, Idaho, amid her live performance.

3 things you need to know

Kelsea Ballerini is well-known for her songs Miss Me More and others.

Recently, she joined the list of artists who have been facing onstage attacks by fans.

The incident took place on Wednesday (June 28).

Kelsea Ballerini smacked in the face by an object

Country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was performing on her song titled If You Go Down during her concert when a fan threw an object on her at stage amid her show in Idaho. A fan shared a video of the same on their Twitter handle and raised concerns about such attacks. Soon after the incident took place, the artist stopped singing while others came to check on her face.

Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

Even though Kelsea tried to proceed with her song, she was seen leaving the stage briefly. However, the singer handled everything very professionally and came back on stage after an outfit change to continue with her set. After the singer concluded her performance, her tour manager came on stage and informed the audience that it was a friendship bracelet.

Kelsea Ballerini talks about the incident

Kelsea took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I'm fine, someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew and the crowd all felt safe to continue." She said that all she wanted was for everyone to feel safe. She further appreciated the concern that came her way and expressed gratitude.