Kelsey Grammer Gets Emotional While Recalling A Moment From Paris Jackson's Childhood

Kelsey Grammer and Paris Jackson starrer film, The Space Between, had its digital release yesterday, on June 15. Actor Kelsey Grammer, who plays the lead role of a musician named Micky Adams in the film, recently appeared for an interview where he shared a past memory about his co-star, Paris Jackson. While recalling the memory, Kelsey Grammer got emotional and broke down during the interview.

Kelsey Grammer’s memory of Paris Jackson

Kelsey Grammer, in an interview with Extra TV, shared that he has always had a soft spot for Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, who is now his co-star in the film The Space Between. He shared a memory from her childhood when he had first seen her and she was ‘tiny,’ he said. Kelsey Grammer said that it was when he had bumped into Michael Jackson at the Waldorf Hotel, and the latter was being constantly clicked by the paparazzi and was attempting to shield his daughter Paris from them. Recalling the moment after that, when Michael lifted Paris in his arms, and she called him ‘daddy,’ was when Kelsey Grammer broke down. He also recalled talking to Paris at the time, addressing her as ‘little one,’ and got more emotional. “It was just beautiful,” he said.

Kelsey Grammer also said in the interview that he has not shared this memory with Paris yet. Remembering the day, he said, “She was just the cutest thing, and she is still pretty darn cute.” The Toy Story 2 actor later added that Paris has done a great job in The Space Between.

The Space Between cast

Besides Kelsey Grammer and Paris Jackson, the film also stars Jackson White, Julia Goldani Telles, Andy Daly, and William Fichtner. The Space Between got its theatrical release in the United States in April and a digital release on June 15. It is directed by Rachel Winter and written by Will Aldis.

Kelsey Grammer's movies in recent times

Apart from The Space Between, Kelsey Grammer was last seen in the 2020 action film Money Plane, alongside Adam Copeland and Denise Richards. He also did a voice role for the animated series Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, which came out in 2020. Kelsey Grammer will next be seen in the film The God Committee, which is releasing in the US on June 20.

