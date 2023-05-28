Ken Dolls That Inspired Ryan Gosling’s Looks In Greta Gerwig's Barbie

Quick links:
Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's soon-to-release Barbie. Some of the actor's looks seen in the trailer appear to be inspired from some actual Ken dolls, much like this one.
One of the sequences in the trailer show disco Ken dancing the night away with disco Barbie. Here both Kens can be seen dressed in a white jumpsuit.
Ryan's Ken and Margot Robbie's Barbie undertake a brief space journey which can be spotted in the trailer, corresponding dolls for which are still available for purchase.
Ryan Gosling as cowboy Ken appears dressed in a fringe-embellished shirt along with a white cowboy hat much like this Ken doll up for grabs.