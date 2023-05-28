Last Updated:

Ken Dolls That Inspired Ryan Gosling’s Looks In Greta Gerwig's Barbie

Ryan Gosling stars as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Multiple looks sported by him appear to be recreations of real Ken dolls. Here's a glimpse at some of them.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Ryan Gosling as Ken
1/5
Twitter

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's soon-to-release Barbie. Some of the actor's looks seen in the trailer appear to be inspired from some actual Ken dolls, much like this one. 

Ryan Gosling as Ken
2/5
Twitter

One of the sequences in the trailer show disco Ken dancing the night away with disco Barbie. Here both Kens can be seen dressed in a white jumpsuit. 

Ryan Gosling as Ken
3/5
Twitter

Ryan's Ken and Margot Robbie's Barbie undertake a brief space journey which can be spotted in the trailer, corresponding dolls for which are still available for purchase. 

Ryan Gosling as Ken
4/5
Twitter

Ryan Gosling as cowboy Ken appears dressed in a fringe-embellished shirt along with a white cowboy hat much like this Ken doll up for grabs. 

Ryan Gosling as Ken
5/5
Twitter

The actor also appears in a fluffy fur jacket in the Barbie trailer which looks a lot like this fur-clad version of a Ken doll. 

