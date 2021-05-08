Ken Jeong To Feature In Amazon Original Series 'Shoot The Moon'; Details

Hollywood actor Ken Jeong is all set to star in an upcoming drama series titled Shoot the Moon. The upcoming web series is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and is reportedly based on a real-life story. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in this comedy-drama series which is being bankrolled by Daniel Dae Kim’s banner 3AD. Ken Jeong fans are quite elated about the project as the actor has delivered multiple promising works in the past.

Ken Jeong in an Amazon series

Hollywood actor Ken Jeong will soon be seen in an Amazon original series which is expected to be premiered soon. The series will be partially based on the life of Paul Bae, a standup comedian and a retired high school English teacher who lived an extraordinary life full of experiences. According to a report by Deadline, Paul Bae had also created the podcast series, The Black Tapes, which gained quite some momentum, during its run. The comedy-drama series is expected to focus on his failures, sketching a fun ride for the audience.

Paul Bae was also a youth pastor who went on to marry his college sweetheart. His marriage ended in a few years and the comedian also turned to atheism after various incidents. In the next few years of his life, he focused on his family and friends, bringing a fresh bunch of wholesome memories into his life.

In the upcoming show, Shoot The Moon, Ken Jeong will be seen portraying the role of a man named Michael who achieved the American Dream but witnesses his marriage and career fall apart all of a sudden. He will be portrayed as the son of a Korean immigrant who decides to get his life together after witnessing various obstacles.

Ken Jeong is best known for his work in The Hangover series which is considered a classic comedy even today. He played the role of Mr Chow in the film who is a wild man with multiple cunning and profitable ideas. The Hangover films have been directed by Todd Phillips and stars actors like Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis in key roles.

