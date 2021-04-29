Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Move In Together After Months Of Dating?

American model Kendall Jenner and her rumoured boyfriend Devin Booker have reportedly moved in together after being in a relationship for a few months. The speculated couple has been quite private about their relationship but has dropped minor hints about their relationship status, in the last few days. The paparazzi had also caught a glimpse of the NBA star on the streets of New York where he was seen walking out of an uptown restaurant while holding Kendall Jenner’s hand. Kendall’s fans have been quite excited about her new link-up rumour and have been flooding social media platforms with love and support.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker move in together?

Rumours about Kendall Jenner’s relationship with basketball champion Devin Brooker have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The alleged couple was even snapped together on various occasions, fuelling the speculations further. According to Explica, their various social media stories and posts have also suggested in the past that the two American celebs spend a considerable amount of time together. The two stars have not confirmed their relationship yet but the fans have been quite hopeful about their involvement.

According to a People magazine source, the couple has been in a relationship for a while and has now started living with each other. Devin Brooker reportedly moved into Jenner’s apartment, a few days back, taking their relationship to another level.

Kendall Jenner has been in the headlines various times in the past for her romantic relationships. The renowned model has previously been linked with musicians like the One direction artist, Harry Styles, and Jonas Brothers’ member, Nick Jonas. She had been in a relationship with Nick Jonas when her close friend Gigi Hadid was dating Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas. However, the affair reportedly lasted only for a few months in 2015 and the reason for their split is still unknown. Harry Styles, on the other hand, had been photographed with Kendall various times in 2014. The two artists have also allegedly maintained a cordial relationship over the years and have been spotting interacting at various gatherings and functions.

Image Courtesy: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Instagram