Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Spotted Together In Malibu Days After Breakup Reports

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have seemingly quashed breakup rumours with their recent outing in Malibu, glimpses from which have made rounds on the internet. According to reports, the supermodel and the NBA star were in good spirits as they laughed, and chatted during their reunion. According to E!, an eyewitness said that the duo laughed heartily as they shared things on their phones.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker spotted together in Malibu

The source further added that they "had great energy between them." In glimpses going viral on social media, Kendall is seen wearing a white cropped tank top underneath an open button-down of the same colour. She paired it with cream-coloured linen pants. Meanwhile, Booker sported an oversized shirt and a gold chain. The duo also wore dark sunglasses on the sunny day out. Fans have poured in reactions after spotting the couple together, saying they'd 'love' for them to get back.

kendall and devin are still together we love to see it pic.twitter.com/iCKmux9DFQ — adriana (@overglamorous) June 27, 2022

OMG THEY'RE BACK 😭 Kendall and Devin in Malibu yesterday 🥰😩 pic.twitter.com/b3AhZZQbWV — booken (@kendallxdevin) June 27, 2022

Their outing comes days after reports stated they broke up after two years. According to E-News, sources said that Kendall feels like they're on different paths, while another insider mentioned that the duo "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

The couple was last spotted together at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding last month. The insider added that while they had a gala time at the wedding festivities, they didn't feel 'aligned' once they came back. "Once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," they stated.

Kendall and Brooker first sparked romance rumours in April 2020, after beign spotted on a drive in Arizona. The supermodel took their relationship to the next level in February 2021, as she made their relationship Instagram official. The NBA player had also spoken about their relationship earlier this year while talking to Wall Street Journal. He said, "I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world."

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KENDALLXDEVIN)