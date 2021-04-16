Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Are All Smiles As They Strike A Pose Together In Rare Video

On April 15 2021, Kendall Jenner took to her official Instagram handle and reposted a GIF video with her BFF Hailey Bieber on her Insta story. In the video, Hailey and Kendall can be seen posing with their other friends, Riley Montana and Joan Smalls. In the video, one can see Kendall joining the three friends to pose for the camera. The four friends can be seen flashing their brightest smiles and posing.

When Kendall Jenner posed with her BFFs - Hailey, Riley and Joan

In the video, Kendall can be seen wearing a velvety outfit, while Hailey sported an off-shoulder embroidered white dress. Kendall's hair is styled in loose beach waves, which she has kept open. Hailey's blonde straight hair is pulled back in a low bun. The video is originally created by Kendall's fan page. Kendall reposted the video with a puppy face emoji and a pink heart. Reposting the video, Hailey captioned it, "My girls" with a puppy face emoticon.

Hailey and Kendall are often seen giving major BFF goals as they often work and hang out together. The last they hung out together was at Justin Bieber's album release party which was held in March 2021. It was recently that Bieber attended a private pilates session with Kendall's sister, Kylie.

On March 12, 2021, Kendall Jenner also appeared in Hailey's talk show, Who's in my Bathroom. In the episode, the duo can be seen indulging in a rare and intimate conversation about their friendship and a range of topics. They talked about their first meet at The Hunger Games premiere in the year 2012, the wedding gift Kendall's mother Kris Jenner gave to Hailey post their second wedding in 2019 and also how the duo's different personalities helped them flourish their friendship. The two friends also played Never Have I Ever, which shed some light on their intimate secrets.

On the same day, Hailey dropped a still from the episode and shared it on her official IG handle. In the promo video, the duo can be seen all laughing. She captioned the post, "Wild conversations. Different guests. Same bathroom. Join me on the premiere episode of Who’s in My Bathroom? with a special guest and my best friend: Kendall Jenner. Things get quirky and we go deep in the most unexpected (yet least surprising) place in the house - my bathroom. '#WIMB'".

A peek into Kendall Jenner's photos

