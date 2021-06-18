Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber Get Special Cameo Appearance In 'Dave' Season 2

One of FX's highly anticipated series Dave Season 2 aired on June 16, 2021. Not only did the show promise more rib-tickling scenes but also had a special sequence with two supermodels making cameo appearances. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber appeared clad in bikinis for one of the episodes of Dave and had an interaction with Dave Burd, the main character.

The series focuses on the real-life story of Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky. The two supermodels can be seen enjoying some time in a swimming pool along with Dave, the Instagram model Elsie Hewitt and Benny Blanco. The group is seen enjoying their time and laughing at Dave's jokes. The cameo scene was first introduced when the rapper Lil Dicky shared Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's sequence in one of the official trailers. Watch the two supermodels' cameo sequence here.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber make cameo appearances in Dave Season 2

Dave Season 2 aired on June 16, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The FX series is based on Dave Burd's life. While the first season saw the rapper trying to prove himself as one of the best rappers in the industry, the second season focuses on his ability to manage his professional and personal life. Dave Burd acts as himself in the series, along with Taylor Misiak as his girlfriend Ally, Andrew Santino as his roommate Mike, GaTa as himself and Travis Bennett as Dave's friend Elliot. The series is created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer and has already released the first four episodes.

Previously, the show has seen many cameo appearances by major Hollywood celebrities. Burd got the opportunity to work with Justin Bieber and try to befriend Kourtney Kardashian in Bieber's house. Charlamagne Tha God, Macklemore, Young Thug, also made special appearances in the previous seasons. In Dave Season 2, the audience also got to watch Dave Burd having an interaction with the L.A. Lakers team soon after he spends quality time with Jenner and Bieber. Celebrities Kevin Hart, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among many others are seen in the remaining episodes of the comedy series.

Image: Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Instagram

