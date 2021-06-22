Kendall Jenner Confirms Her Relationship With Beau Devin Booker

The core cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was seen in the second part of the show’s reunion special, recently. The episode that aired on June 20, saw many honest revelations from the Kardashian-Jenner family members. One of them came from Kendall Jenner, who opened up about her relationship with the 24-year old basketball player Devin Booker, which she otherwise chose to keep very private during the filming of KUWTK.

Kendall Jenner confirms her relationship with Devin Booker

In the recent reunion special, which aired after the show came to an end with the KUWTK series finale some time back, Kendall Jenner's boyfriend was a significant topic of conversation. According to E! the 25-year old model confirmed, “He’s my boyfriend,” after addressing people’s comments about the type of men she prefers to date. She explained that she does not only date basketball players, contrary to popular belief while making a remark about people not having done enough research on the subject. Kendall Jenner also clarified being a true fan of the sport and unasbeing hamed for having a ‘type’ when it comes to her romantic relationships. Watch this short clip from the episode below.

Keeping things private is a personal preference for Kendall

Additionally, the KUWTK fame also shared how keeping that aspect of her life private, has been good for her. Referring to her Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, the supermodel also elaborated on how Kylie and she have witnessed them undergo relationships and their turmoil, rather publicly. Keeping it private from early on, was a ‘personal preference’ for Kendall Jenner, which makes things easier too, she revealed.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently celebrated one year of being together. June 12, 2021, marked their first anniversary, according to E! Both, Jenner and Booker, took to their social media to share photos from their recent trip with their followers too. In now-deleted Instagram stories, Kendall and Devin were seen cuddling in a photo, posted by the former. A few other Instagram stories that the basketball player shared on his handle, had the numbers ‘365,’ ’52,’ and ‘1,’ which indicated his one year of being with the model-socialite.

Image: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.