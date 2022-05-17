Kendall Jenner Enjoys Low-key Game Night With Beau Devin Booker, Shares Rare Glimpses

Beauty Mogul Kendall Jenner rarely gets public about her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker. The supermodel and the NBA star tend to keep their romance life away from the limelight. However, in a rare turn of events, Kendall recently took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her romantic weekend with beau Devin Booker.

Going by the series of photos, it appears that the couple enjoyed a fun-filled game night over the weekend.

Kendall Jenner shares rare glimpse with Devin Booker

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old model shared a snap of "Sorry!" game which she played alongside Booker. “We’ve got a game @dbook,” wrote Jenner while sharing the photo. In another story, the beauty mogul also unveiled the result of the game as she captioned the photo with the board's setup as "I win" before adding a smiling emoji to finish the story. Take a look at it below:

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was first linked to the Pheonix Suns athlete in April 2020. Initially, the duo chose to say tight-lipped about their relationship, however, their frequent media appearances and pap photos added up fuel to their romance rumours. In July 2020, the duo posted different photos on their respective social media handles of what appeared to be the same holiday.

It was in August 2022 when the duo openly flirted with each other, with Booker leaving a flirtatious comment on Jenner's post. It so happened that Kendall shared a selfie of her flawless makeup alongside a strawberry emoticon. Booker took to the comments section and wrote, "I like strawberries". Kendall was quick to follow up with a response that had a slew of strawberry emoticons.

Finally, in February 2021, the relationship became official, when Kendall posted a series of photos alongside Booker on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The duo celebrated their first anniversary in June 2021 and ever since, they've been sharing romantic pictures of each other via Instagram stories.

At the KUWTK reunion, Kendall publicly confirmed to host Andy Cohen that Booker was her boyfriend. While opening up about keeping their relationship private, Jenner added, "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly".

