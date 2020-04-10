Kendall Jenner: Five Facts Her Fans Did Not Know About Her; Did You?

Over the years, Kendall Jenner’s fans have watched the young reality TV star grow up on television. Now, the model walks the ramp for some of the most coveted labels. She started her career with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Although her life was well-documented over the years, here are five things you most probably did not know about Kendall Jenner.

She started her modelling career at the age of 14

In December 2009, Kendall appeared in her first campaign, titled Rocker Babes With a Twist, for Forever 21. She said that she asked her older sister Kim for posing advice. Although she was nervous before the shoot, after a couple of shots she just went with the flow and performed well.

She is afraid of pancakes

Kendall suffers from trypophobia, which is the fear of clusters of small holes in irregular patterns. In one of her blog posts, she wrote that pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads are some of the things that "could set her off". She further wrote that she can not even look at little holes because it gives her the worst anxiety.

She is related to Gigi Hadid

Best friends Ken and Wigi (their nicknames for each other) are so close that one could mistake them for being sisters. But a very few people or her fans know they are actually connected through the family. Gigi’s stepfather David Foster was once married to Linda Thompson, who was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall’s father.

Her big break was with Marc Jacobs

It may feel like she was always ruling the runway, but her modelling career took time to develop. In an interview with a famous magazine, she said that her first big break was going to meet Katie Grand at Marc Jacobs. She then got the Marc Jacobs' show. She was very nervous and was under the impression that nobody would like her.

She was a cheerleader in high school

Before she was homeschooled, Kendall was a student at Sierra Canyon School in California. Kendall and Kylie were both on the cheerleading squad. Her SC coach David Kirschner once said that she was the most hilarious cheerleader he had ever coached. It was clear to him that fame certainly had not gotten to her.

