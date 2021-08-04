Kendall Jenner Gets Sued By Italian Brand, 'Liu Jo' For Breaching Modelling Contract

U.S. top model Kendall Jenner has been sued by a leading Italian fashion brand Liu Jo on alleged charges of breaching the terms of a modelling contract that required her to appear for two photoshoots. The complaint, lodged by the brand on Monday in US District Court in Manhattan, stated that the supermodel only appeared for one of the stipulated photoshoots. As per their statement, she never appeared for the second photoshoot, which was due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendall Jenner slapped with a hefty fine for breaching contract

The brand is seeking at least $1.8 million in damage, as per the complaint. The brand that filed the complaint has already paid $1.35 million to Jenner for services covered under the 2019 contract. It has also been alleged that there were efforts to reschedule the shoot multiple times but received no response from Jenner. Liu Jo also stated that it has been unsuccessful in recovering the refunds of payment from the model.

There have been no comments on the matter by her agents, The Society Model Management, and parent company Elite World Group nor the Italian Brand's public relation team has replied back to charges levied by them.

Kendall Jenner is one of the most sought after public personalities and top-earning models who rose to fame from the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Along with being amongst the top demanded models, Kendall Jenner is undeniably the most controversial Kardashian as she has been in the news highlights at times for all the wrong reasons.

Kendall and her tryst with controversies

With numerous events, the star has faced backlash by the media. Here are some of her top controversies.

