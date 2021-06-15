Kendall Jenner Had This One Rule On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian'; Producers Reveal

After a remarkable run of over 14 years and 20 seasons, hit-show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has finally come to an end. However, did you know that Kendall Jenner was picky about what she revealed on her family's long-running reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, especially when it came to her love life? An executive producer of the show has gone on to reveal details about the same.

During an appearance on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast, KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed the supermodel had a "rule" regarding her boyfriends appearing on the show, which aired its final episode last week. She said that Kendall always had this rule where she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. She added that this is the reason why they kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.

Kendall Jenner's love-life

Kendall, who is extremely private about her dating life, has previously been linked to Harry Styles, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, with whom she made their relationship Instagram official this Valentine's Day.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated their first relationship anniversary on June 12, 2021, and shared a few photos from their date on Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner's Instagram. The couple wanted to keep their celebration private, so they did not reveal where they were going. Kendall and Devin met on a road trip in April 2020 and began dating a few months later.

During their first year together, the two appeared to spend time away from the spotlight at a romantic location, as evidenced by photos on Devin Booker's Instagram. Kendall and Devin made their relationship official on Valentine's Day 2021, after dating for several months. Devin took to Instagram and posted a photo of Kendall with the caption "365," indicating that she has been in his life for 365 days. Kendall later posted a photo of herself cuddling with Devin on Instagram. Take a look.

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

