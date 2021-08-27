Last Updated:

Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles With Devin Booker In New Photos From Their Italy Vacation

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend slash NBA player Devin Booker look cozy and happy in recent pictures from their vacation in Italy. See below -

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Kendall Jenner

IMAGE - KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN BOOKER FAN PAGE INSTA


Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are spending the last days of summer together. Jenner and Booker have been on a vacation in Europe for quite a while now. The two were recently spotted posing for a photo together as well. Here's what we know about Jenner's recent trip and relationship with the NBA player - 

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are all smiles in recent photo from Italy

Former reality TV star Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns professional basketball player Devin Booker are currently vacationing together in Italy, with some of their friends. In a recent photo, the two were seen sitting quite cozily, smiling for the camera.

In the photo, Jenner could be seen wearing a strapless patterned pink top, leaning into Booker. Devin Booker on the other hand, was dressed in all-black. Pictures of the two climbing aboard a yacht in Italy have also been making the rounds recently. Check it out - 

More about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker 

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first linked in April 2020. However, the couple did not make their relationship Instagram official until February 2021, on Valentine's Day, when Jenner shared a cute picture on her Instagram handle. The couple also recently celebrated their one year anniversary, as per Jenner's social media. 

Kendall Jenner confirmed Devin Booker as her partner during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion. Speaking about her relationship during her final appearance on the long-running reality show, Jenner had then told Cohen "He's my boyfriend". Jenner also spoke about why she prefers to keep her relationships off-camera and private and explained her reasons. She said: 

Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly. And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know.

IMAGE - KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN BOOKER FAN PAGE INSTA

First Published:
