Kendall Jenner Lauds Boyfriend Devin Booker's Basketball Win At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Model Kendall Jenner is on cloud nine as she officially has an Olympic champion boyfriend. Kendall took to her Instagram profile to celebrate NBA superstar Devin Booker's basketball win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 6. She uploaded Booker's story in his jersey on the court following the U.S. team's victory against France and added a gold medal emoji over the picture. The 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player scored two points in the game, which had a final score of 87-82, taking America's gold count to four.

Kendall's celebration comes weeks after the 25-year-old cheered Booker at the NBA Finals on Saturday, July 17 in Phoenix. The model was seen cheering and jumping with joy every time he scored in the Suns versus Bucks basketball game.

Kendall Jenner celebrated Devin's Olympic Gold win

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first sparked romance rumours with the NBA star in April 2020 after sources claimed that the duo was spotted spending quality time on a road trip in Arizona. After refuting claims of their relationship, the couple finally made their relationship official on Valentine’s Day 2021 via their announcement on Instagram stating that they had been together for a while. In the past, Jenner has been linked to NBA players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin but has always kept her relationship low key and private as compared to her reality show siblings.

However, the Olympic win doesn't come from the only Olympian that Kendall knows in her life. Caitlyn Jenner, too, competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, winning a gold medal in the decathlon.

Kendall and Devin's First Anniversary

On June 12, 2021, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated their first relationship anniversary and posted a few glimpses of their date on Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner's Instagram profile. The couple didn't delve into details about where they were headed for the celebration. Devin took to his Instagram and posted a picture of Kendall and captioned it "365" to denote that she has been in his life for 365 days. Kendall later clicked a photo of her cuddling with Devin and posted it on her Instagram stories. The couple was careful enough to not upload pictures on their profile so that only their fans who follow them could see their celebratory milestone.

Devin uploaded a photo of the place where the duo can be seen sharing a meal. Their photos left the fans in adoration of how adorable Devin and Kendall looked together.

(IMAGE- KENDALL JENNER/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.