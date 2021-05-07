Kendall Jenner Opens About Her Struggle With Anxiety, Says, 'sometimes I Think I'm Dying'

Kendall Jenner recently during an interaction with psychologist Dr Ramani Durvasula for the new digital series Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety opened up about her struggle with anxiety and hypochondria and also responded to people who question whether she deals with these issues. Read ahead to know more.

Kendall Jenner's anxiety makes her think that she is dying

Kendall Jenner revealed that she has dealt with shortness of breath and numbness from a young age. She said that being overworked and being in a situation that she is in currently is what set it out of control. The reality TV star has had times where she felt like she needs to be rushed to the hospital because it felt like her heart is failing, she can’t breathe and needs someone to help her. Kendall added, “Sometimes I think I'm dying."

She addressed the ones who probably think she is making up these issues and said there are going to be people who say, "Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?" and she will never say that she is not fortunate. She knows that she lives a very privileged, amazing lifestyle and is a blessed girl.

Kendall continued saying that she is a human being at the end of the day and no matter what someone has or doesn’t, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions.

Next, Kendall also discussed how she felt about going back out into the world after a year spent at home during the pandemic. She said that earlier she was always around people and got overwhelmed with all of that to the point where she needed to be alone. She said, “Now it's more like, okay, we've all been super isolated to the point where I'm almost so used to that now. If I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety."

(IMAGE: KENDALL JENNER'S INSTAGRAM)

