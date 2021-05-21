Kendall Jenner Opens Up On Living With Anxiety And How Her Mom Used To Deal With It

The Kardashians and the Jenners are infamous have created wide-reaching empires for themselves and have received a lot of support from those who love them and love to hate them. They also use their platform to speak up about issues that are close to their heart. Kendall Jenner has started a series in association with Vogue where she talks about her battle with anxiety. In the latest episode, she revealed how she deals with difficult days and how her mother Kris Jenner used to deal with her attacks.

Kendall Jenner speaks up on anxiety

Kendall Jenner recalled what it was like when she suffered the attacks and what it was like when she was a child. “I was really little and I was experiencing symptoms of anxiety — not even my mom could tell me, ‘Oh, that’s anxiety,'” Kendall began. She recalled feeling overtly overwhelmed on someday, so much so, she could not even get out of bed. “There have been moments for sure where it’s me who’s freaking out, so I’m like, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t get out of bed today, oh my gosh, I’m having a moment, I can’t go to work, this is impossible.'”

Speaking about what Kendall Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner told her when she suffered from these bouts, she said, “She [Kris] will try and support me as a mom, but then she’s also my manager, so then she says, ‘Well, you have to go to work'”. Kendall recalled feeling overwhelmed at these times and said what it was she could tell her mother. “It can be frustrating sometimes, where you’re like, ‘I just wish you could be inside my body to know exactly what I’m feeling right now and why I physically can’t get out of bed.'”

Kendall Jenner based this episode on how people could be an ally to those suffering from anxiety. Dr Curly Bonds, the psychologist on her show, said that the first thing that had to be done was normalize anxiety. He said that it was important that people understood the onset of anxiety and how to calm a person who was feeling its effects.

Image: Kendall Jenner's Instagram

