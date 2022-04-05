The Jenner and Kardashian sisters have always managed to be in the limelight, sometimes for their relationships and sometimes for their work commitments. All the sisters including Kendall Jenner enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles and they often treat fans with some interesting video posts. Recently, Kendall Jenner took to her social media handle and shared a soothing video, along with the video she also revealed how she manages her mental health and remains optimistic.

Kendall Jenner opens up about how she starts her day on a positive note

On 4th April Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. The video had beautiful glimpses of her yard. Along with the video, the model also penned a thoughtful caption revealing the ways she employs to start her day on the right foot and avoid being pulled down by anxiety. Kendall wrote "happy Monday y’all! my anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. that being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes ☺️"

She further mentions the pointers by which she starts off her day and manages to be optimistic. She added "10 deep inhales/exhales before even touching my phone, went in my yard and journaled, wrote down all the things I’m looking forward to today/this month, expressed gratitude for all of my blessings, took in the sun, had my tea and practised some more deep breathing." She further urges her followers to try these tips and concludes with the line "i’m optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! love you!"

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "you're such an inspiration when it's about anxiety and mental health in general" another wrote "Thank you for being so open about your struggles with anxiety. It helps so many people (like me!) knowing we’re not alone."Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also reacted to the post. Here take a look at their reactions-

