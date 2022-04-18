Kendall Jenner Reveals Mom Kris Wants Her To Start A Family With Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner, who's the only Kardashian sibling who doesn't have kids yet, recently revealed that there's pressure on her to start a family with beau Devin Booker. The supermodel, who has been dating the renowned basketball player for a long time, recently stated that her mother Kris Jenner is nagging her to embrace motherhood.

According to E!'s Daily Pop, the supermodel mentioned how Kris, after getting some help from Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, would randomly text her and tell her "it's time". For the uninitiated, Kendall Jenner and Booker have been dating since the summer of 2020.

Talking about Kris Jenner, Kendall mentioned, "She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!." The model has recently become vocal about her relationship with Devin Booker. The pair, who first sparked romance rumours in April 2020, made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year.

During the KUWTK reunion special earlier, Kendall spoke to host Andy Cohen about why she doesn't like to make her relationship public. She mentioned, "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older Sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups all these things, and do them pretty publicly. And no offence to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to (do that). I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter." In the past, Jenner has been linked to NBA players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

Meanwhile, her sister Kylie Jenner recently welcomed a baby boy with Travis Scott. While the newborn was initially named Wolf, the couple decided to change it later. His new name is yet to be revealed. Announcing the same via social media, Kylie wrote, "FYI OUR SONS NAME ISNT WOLF ANYMORE WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE"

Image: Instagram@KENDALLJENNER, AP