Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Is 'scared' Of Having Children: I'm The Worst...

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner opened up about her hesitation regarding motherhood. She cited her ongoing battle with anxiety as a significant factor. Kendall, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety in the past, revealed to Scott Disick on the show that her anxiety has been particularly challenging recently.

Kendall Jenner on being a 'relationship girl'

Kendall Jenner expressed her concerns about becoming a parent as she struggles with anxiety, saying, "It's one of the reasons why I'm actually scared to have children."

Despite her reservations about motherhood, she described herself as someone who values relationships. She admitted that she's more of a "relationship girl" than someone who enjoys being single and exploring. She acknowledged her preference for a stable and committed partnership.

Kendall Jenner says she is 'not in a rush' to have babies

Kendall Jenner emphasised that she's not in a rush to have children, partly influenced by witnessing her sister Kylie Jenner's experiences during her pregnancies. She referred to it as a "massive birth control moment" after observing the challenges her sister faced.

While Kendall may not be ready for motherhood at the moment, she expressed in a previous interview that she looks forward to that phase of her life in the future. She indicated her excitement for motherhood but clarified that the timing isn't right for her at present.

The model said that she has plans to raise her children outside of Los Angeles to maintain their privacy. She stated that she values the balance between keeping her personal life private and enjoying her relationships without letting external pressures affect her.