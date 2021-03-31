Kendall Jenner Seeks Protection From Man Who Allegedly Planned To Shoot Her

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has moved to court in order to seek protection from a man who has sent death threats to her. It was on Thursday when the Keeping Up With the Kardashian actor was informed by a Los Angeles detective that a 24-year-old man has travelled across the country to attack her, as reported by TMZ. The name of the alleged attacker is reported to be Malik Bowker.

According to the portal, Kendall Jenner was informed that the accused planned on buying an illegal gun to shoot her and then himself. According to the procured legal documents, Jenner resorted to court this Monday to seek safety from the man. The Court has imposed a temporary restriction order against Bowker. Currently, he has been detained temporarily in a psych ward of a hospital.

The police department has warned the model beforehand that the accused could be released shortly. This has made Jenner terrified that he might actually make attempts to attack her. In the court documents, it is stated that the alleged threats have caused severe emotional distress and anxiety to the model. Currently, the restraining order prohibits Bowker from entering within a 100-yard radius from the KUWTK star.

In the aftermath of the incident, Jenner is now reportedly increasing her security at the property. She has reportedly included more armed guards and is even considering moving away for a while. This incident just happened a day after when a 27-year-old intruder was spotted at Kendall’s LA property. According to TMZ, the alleged intruder initially began banging windows and calling out the model’s name.

Kendall was at the property when the intruder invaded her premises but she was at a safe spot at the house. The model’s security tracked the intruder’s movements and found the man stripping his clothes to take a nude swim at the star’s pool. The man was detained by the security team until cops showed up and arrested him. He was held under custody for trespassing and his misdemeanour for six hours. The identity of the intruder hasn’t been revealed by the cops as of yet. Amidst this, Jenner has hired a large team of armed security guards that monitors her house 24/7.

(Promo Image Source: Kendall Jenner Instagram)