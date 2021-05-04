Kendall Jenner Shares A Throwback Pic From Her First MET Gala With Sister Kim Kardashian

Supermodel and reality tv star Kendall Jenner has become a huge name today and is a regular when it comes to high profile events and galas. The model got a chance to attend one of the most prestigious event, the MET Gala when she was just 18 years old. On Monday, May 3, Kendall took to her Instagram stories to take a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her first-ever MET which also featured her sister Kim Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner shares throwback picture from MET 2014

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kendall in the caption wrote, "It's the first Monday in May and I am throwing it back to my first MET Gala, 2014." The model had attended her first MET Gala which takes place on the first Monday of May every year. The model was joined by her sister Kim Kardashian at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in the picture. Kendall was clad in a Topshop cream coloured satin strapless hourglass gown, with a dramatic hem which she paired with a bedazzled clutch and a necklace. Kendall Jenner's 2014 MET Gala outfit made numerous best-dressed lists that year. Check out Kendall Jenner's throwback picture below.

A Glimpse into Kendall Jenner's Instagram

Kendall Jenner is one of the most sought after supermodel all over the world. Apart from being a part of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is usually busy travelling from one country to another to walk the ramp and model for luxury and designer brands. She has recently turned into an entrepreneur and has launched her Tequila brand 818. Kendall had taken to Instagram to announce the news to her fans and had also shared that she has been working on her brand for over 4 years.

Earlier, the model had shared another throwback picture this time from her childhood in which she was seen posing towards the camera with a smile on her face.

Prior to that, Kendall had shared an adorable picture of herself and niece Stormi Webster. Kendall is seen hugging and kissing Stormi when they were out on a boat.

Kendall also acts as a model for her sisters and recently modelled for Kim Kardashian's fragrance KKW. Kendall had collaborated with Kim for a new collection of KKW fragrances and shared the pictures on her Instagram

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kendall Jenner Instagram)

