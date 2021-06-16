Kendall Jenner Shares Glimpses From Her Vacation With Girl Pals; See Photos

Kendall Jenner recently went on a girls' trip with her girlfriends, including Hailey Bieber. She took to Instagram on Tuesday and gave her fans a glimpse of the vacation with a series of photos. The picturesque background of the sea and sand just made the photos look more and more magical.

In the Instagram post, Kendall Jenner posted six photos from the vacation which feature her and the beautiful landscape she visited. In the first post, Kendall can be seen lying by the poolside as she reads a book, with the beautiful background of clear sky and sunshine. In the second photo, the viewers are introduced to a scenic picture of the sea with large mountain rocks visible in a distance. Kendall makes an appearance in the third picture as she lies on the deck of a yacht in an orange bikini. She completed the look with a multicoloured hat and rectangle sunglasses.

In the series of photos posted by Kendall, the fourth photo is taken from a polaroid photo that featured Kendall in a blue bikini with very scarce light falling on her body. The fifth photo is another one of the picturesque clicks that shows the vast sea along with the beach. Two horses can be seen in the distance, ready to gallop around the beach. The last photo has Kendall sitting on the sand as a bonfire burns beside her. The model smiles for the photo in a brown crop top and pants. Lauren Perez, who also went with Kendall for the vacation commented on the post with an angel emoji.

Hailey Bieber also took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos from the vacation. From a photo in an orange bikini to her enjoying her meal on the beach with her girlfriends, Hailey Beiber also gave us a glimpse into the vacation and captioned the photo, “Gals weekend”.

Kendall Jenner's Instagram

Kendall Jenner's Instagram is filled with clicks from her vacations around the world as she introduces her fans to beautiful locations. In another post, Kendall posted pictures where she can be seen standing amidst snow-clad mountains in a black long coat and boots. From the same vacation, she posted a photo of herself skiing with ease in the snow. During another trip with Kylie, Kendall posted photos of herself where she was seen enjoying herself in the sea and on the beach.

IMAGE: KENDALL JENNER/ INSTAGRAM

