Kendall Jenner Shares Glimpses Of Her 'girls Getaway' With Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on June 14, 2021, to share some pictures of her most recent trip. What made this trip more special was the fact that she took the trip with her gang of girls. Her social media is proof that the girls went to a beach to enjoy the sun and sand. Hailey Bieber was also a part of this trip and it came as no surprise to anyone. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber share a very close bond and are very often seen hanging out together or attending parties together. See the pictures from their trip to the beach here.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's trip

The pictures that Kendall Jenner posted on her profile showed that she was the photographer as she was missing from most of them. One of the pictures on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story showed Hailey Bieber along with two other friends of theirs. In small font at the bottom of the picture, Kendall Jenner wrote, ‘girls getaway’ and then tagged the three girls who can be seen in the picture. The picture seems to be taken from quite a distance as the three girls look like they are far away from Kendall Jenner, who is clicking the picture. The picture beautifully shows off the blue sky and sea and the white sand that surrounds the girls as far as eyes can see. They all seem to be alone and isolated on the beach. All the girls are wearing bikinis for their beach trip.

While Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were not seen together in any of the photos, Kendall Jenner’s photos do give us a glimpse of her on the beach. She is seen wearing a quirky blue bikini that has yellow flowers on it. She is also wearing a green basketball cap which is turned around. The picture is one that she has taken in a mirror and the mirror has blotches all over it, making it look like there are splashes over Kendall Jenner’s body too. Another picture shows her from behind as she got ready to step into a pool. The photo seems to be taken by one of the other girls on the trip with Jenner.

IMAGE: HAILEY BALDWIN BIEBER AND KENDALL JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.