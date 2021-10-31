Kendall Jenner Wishes Beau Devin Booker With An Unseen Photo; Calls Him 'best Friend'

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been dating for over a year now. As Devin Booker turned a year older, the American supermodel treated her fans with some unseen photos of them as she wished her beau on his birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Kendall Jenner shared an adorable loved-up photo with beau Devin. In the photo, the American model was seen lying on Devin Booker. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star donned a brown and white tie-dyed one-shoulder crop top with black leather bottoms. On the other hand, Booker can be seen in a black jacket.

Kendall Jenner shares never seen before pics wit her beau

Sharing the photo, Kendall wrote, "Happy birthday best friend," and added a red heart emoji. In the next story, she shared a screenshot of a video call with the olympian. Booker wore a red t-shirt which has "United States" written on it. He also sported a blue headband. Kendall added three heart emoticons while sharing the photo.

Kris Jenner's wish for Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner's mother Kris Jenner also wished booker on his birthday. Kris Jenner took to her Instagram stories and shared some loved-up photos from Kendall and Devin's trip to Italy. The pictures also had a picture of Devin Booker sitting on Kendall. In the caption, Kris Jenner wrote, "Happy birthday @dbook!!!!! Love you!!!!"

Kendall Jenner has always been private about her relationships. She was linked with Booker since April 2020 but did not make her relationship official until Valentine's Day of this year. Later, Kendall Jenner also confirmed Devin booker as her partner during Keeping Up With The Kardashian: The Final Curtain Reunion. She spoke with the host Andy Cohen about why she does not like to make her relationships public.

She said, "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older Sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups all these things, and do them pretty publicly. And no offence to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to (do that). I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter".

(Image: Instagram/@kendalljenner)