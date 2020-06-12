Kendall Jenner's Best Moments With Her Nieces And Nephews; See Pics

Kendall Jenner often posts pictures while spending time with her nieces and nephews on social media. From celebrating birthdays to rejoicing lunch dates with them, Kendall Jenner is a cool person for her nieces and nephews and hangs out with them occasionally. Here we have compiled some of Kendall Jenner’s most memorable moments with her nieces and nephews that you must check out right away.

Lunch date with Penelope

Kendall Jenner took the little Penelope for a classic lunch date. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of her adorable niece and boasted about her big girl chair in the caption. This took the internet by storm as the model’s fans and followers on social media appreciated her in the comments section of the post. They called her a ''great aunt'' for taking Penelope out for lunch. Take a look at Instagram’s post.

Easter 2019

Kendall Jenner is also close to her family. The previous year, she posted a family photo featuring the Kardashian-Jenner crew leading a hectic lifestyle. The picture was shot during Easter 2019. It showcases Kendall Jenner’s siblings having toddlers in their laps while gracefully posing for the snap. On the other hand, the model looks carefree while striking a cool pose on the couch.

Kendall Jenner stole the show with her cool looks. Jenner’s post garnered over 9.5 million likes on Instagram. The model is quite fond of her nieces and nephews. Check out the picture:

Spending time with North

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest kid North West is just four years old in the picture. She is sitting in her aunt Kendall Jenner’s lap in the photo. The duo has donned casual outfit and Jenner is looking happily at her niece. North West has donned a brown shaded hoodie and tied a cute high ponytail. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner is candidly posing for the camera in a grey tee.

Throwback photo with Mason

Mason is the first Kardashian baby, and the two share a very special bond. So, she took to social media and shared a monochrome photo on his birthday. Kendall Jenner posted a heart-touching picture of Mason on her official Instagram account and wished him on the occasion. She celebrated her nephew’s fifth birthday on December 14, 2014. Take a look at their cute photo:

