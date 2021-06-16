Kendall Jenner's Family Loves Her Boyfriend Devin Booker & She's 'crazy About Him': Report

Model Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker have been the talk of the town since they announced their relationship. They have been spotted spending time on various occasions and often indulge in a public display of affection. Now, new reports suggest that the model is head over heels for her boyfriend and that she is very happy with him.

Kendall Jenner is crazy about her boyfriend Devin Booker

A source told People, that Kendall is crazy about him and she has never looked happier. They also revealed that the whole family loves the basketball player. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary. The insider further shared that Devin is a cool guy, he is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. On top of this, he is very sweet to the model.

For the unversed, the couple got together last year in April and were often rumoured to be dating. In February 2021, around Valentine's Day, the model made it official by sharing a picture with him on her Instagram story. Talking about the same, the source revealed that the couple got serious quickly during the summer of last year. The model often made a visit to Phoenix and after Devin finished his season, he stayed with Kendall in Los Angeles. Concluding, the source added that the couple spent their whole summer together and also went on a vacation with celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber. The couple is still young but everybody around them is rooting for them.

More about Kendall and Devin's relationship

Earlier on June 12, they celebrated their first anniversary. They took to their Instagram stories to share the pictures of themselves cuddling and captioned it as "365". None of them shared it on their feed, so only fans who saw the story knew about it. Take a look at the pictures.

The two are often spotted spending time together. Earlier, they went on a triple date with Justin, Hailey, Kylie and Travis Scott. Last April, after the rumours about their relationship were doing the rounds, a source told the publication that this was the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship. On the other hand, the KUWTK star tries to keep her relationship private but by the looks of it, it is sure that something is going on.

IMAGE: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Instagram

