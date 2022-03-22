Kenneth Branagh To Skip 2022 Oscar Wilde Awards After Testing Positive For COVID-19

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Belfast writer Kenneth Branagh will not be attending the Oscar Wilde Awards 2022. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor & filmmaker has tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Branagh, who was supposed to be honoured alongside Jamie Dornan, Adam Mckay and Donall O Healai at the event has isolated himself to curb the spread of the virus.

Trina Vargo, who is reportedly the event's organiser, said that Branagh will record his acceptance speech and that it will be shown virtually during the award function. Kenneth Branagh was one among the many notable celebrities who attended the BAFTA Awards 2022 on March 13. For those unaware, BAFTA is being highly criticised for being the hot hub for a string of positive COVID tests. The event took place in London and ever since then many attendees along with Branagh has turned positive for the contagious virus.

It is important to note that Kenneth Branagh hasn't officially shared his health update as of yet. If the report is to be believed, the star was tested positive on March 15 and has isolated himself ever since. Details of health will become clear once the actor issues an official statement on the matter.

Jamie Dornan was supposed to join Belfast director Kenneth Branagh at the stage of Oscars Wilde Awards 2022. Dornan is being praised for his stint as the father of a family living amid the troubles of the late 1960s in Belfast, a top awards contender this season. He featured alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill.

“Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him — both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film,” Trina Vargo, organizer of the event, reportedly said in a statement. “Belfast is very personal to Jamie, and that shines through in his moving performance.” The Oscar Wilde Awards will take place on Thursday, March 24 at Santa Monica.