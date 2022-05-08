Last Updated:

Kenneth Welsh, 'The Day After Tomorrow' Star, Passes Away At 80; Netizens Mourn His Demise

Popular actor Kenneth Welsh, best known for his iconic roles in 'The Day After Tomorrow', 'The Aviator' and many more films, breathed his last on May 5

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
kenneth welsh

Image: AP


Popular actor Kenneth Welsh, best known for his iconic roles in The Day After TomorrowThe Aviator and many more films, breathed his last on May 5. The news was confirmed by his agent Pam Winter to The Hollywood Reporter, who reported that the actor died at the age of 80. The news shocked several actors from the industry and fans as well, who took to social media to mourn the Canadian artiste's demise.

Kenneth Welsh death

Kenneth Welsh's agent Pam Winter confirmed to the publication that the actor passed away on May 5 in the presence of his loved ones. He died at his residence on the outskirts of Toronto. Condolences for his family, including his son – singer Devon Welsh – poured in online. ACTRA, the Canadian film and television union, also paid a tribute to Welsh on social media and said they were 'extremely saddened' by the news. They called the actor one of 'Canada’s all-time great performers' and expressed how much he would be missed.

The note read, "ACTRA Toronto is extremely saddened today by the passing of Kenneth Welsh. Ken was one of Canada’s all-time great performers, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his loved ones."

Fans mourn loss of Kenneth Welsh

Several fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Kenneth Welsh and one mentioned they were re-watching his Twin Peaks character Windom Earle with 'heavy tears'. They also remembered his 'captivating' performance in Twin Peaks as they sent their condolences to his near and dear ones. A fan also took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that the late actor was a regular customer at a cafe she used to work at, calling him a 'lovely man and wonderful storyteller'. Fans also hailed him for the way in which he 'electrified every scene', and they called him an 'absolutely epic' actor. They were all saddened by the demise of the popular star and wrote, "Sleep well my dear friend @kenwelsh11  they’ll never be another like you "

The actor was also well-known for films including The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Royal Scandal, Twin Peaks and more.

