Kenneth Welsh, 'The Day After Tomorrow' Star, Passes Away At 80; Netizens Mourn His Demise

Popular actor Kenneth Welsh, best known for his iconic roles in The Day After Tomorrow, The Aviator and many more films, breathed his last on May 5. The news was confirmed by his agent Pam Winter to The Hollywood Reporter, who reported that the actor died at the age of 80. The news shocked several actors from the industry and fans as well, who took to social media to mourn the Canadian artiste's demise.

Kenneth Welsh death

Kenneth Welsh's agent Pam Winter confirmed to the publication that the actor passed away on May 5 in the presence of his loved ones. He died at his residence on the outskirts of Toronto. Condolences for his family, including his son – singer Devon Welsh – poured in online. ACTRA, the Canadian film and television union, also paid a tribute to Welsh on social media and said they were 'extremely saddened' by the news. They called the actor one of 'Canada’s all-time great performers' and expressed how much he would be missed.

The note read, "ACTRA Toronto is extremely saddened today by the passing of Kenneth Welsh. Ken was one of Canada’s all-time great performers, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his loved ones."

ACTRA Toronto is extremely saddened today by the passing of Kenneth Welsh. Ken was one of Canada’s all-time great performers, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SqcV3Wmhqk — ACTRA Toronto (@ACTRAToronto) May 6, 2022

Fans mourn loss of Kenneth Welsh

Several fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Kenneth Welsh and one mentioned they were re-watching his Twin Peaks character Windom Earle with 'heavy tears'. They also remembered his 'captivating' performance in Twin Peaks as they sent their condolences to his near and dear ones. A fan also took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that the late actor was a regular customer at a cafe she used to work at, calling him a 'lovely man and wonderful storyteller'. Fans also hailed him for the way in which he 'electrified every scene', and they called him an 'absolutely epic' actor. They were all saddened by the demise of the popular star and wrote, "Sleep well my dear friend @kenwelsh11 they’ll never be another like you "

For the second time in a year, I'm watching Windom Earle - three more episodes; heavy tears, now. Kenneth was everywhere when I was growing up, wonderfully infamous to me for playing Colin Thatcher before Twin Peaks - read the news just now from a grieving David Lynch YT comment. — The Beginning of Drawing (@Begin2Draw) May 7, 2022

He was captivating in Twin Peaks. Up there with Silva and Wise as yet another great antagonist performance for the show. Quirky, witty, fun, much like he seemed in real life interviews. My condolences to his family and friends. 🕊️♟️ — Slashycent ☮ (@Slashycent) May 6, 2022

I'm saddened to hear this. Ken was a regular in the Cafe where I worked and aside from being an incredible talent, he was a lovely man with a great laugh, a wonderful storyteller and rich sense of humour. Sad that he has left us. — 𝔻𝕣𝕒𝕞𝕒_𝕘𝕣𝕣𝕝 (@Drama_grrl) May 7, 2022

Saddened to hear about the passing of Kenneth Welsh, a wonderfully cultured actor who absolutely electrified every scene he was in during Twin Peaks' second season. Rest easy, sir. #TwinPeaks #kennethwelsh pic.twitter.com/SChcVoFAUR — Brian Drew (@bdrew73) May 6, 2022

Rest In Peace to the great Kenneth Welsh. He had an absolutely epic, multi decade career in film and television, but I knew him best as the evil Windom Earle in Twin Peaks 🏔 Godspeed sir ❤️ #KennethWelsh #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/it7PpJmmxh — Nathaniel (@NathanielPNW) May 6, 2022

The actor was also well-known for films including The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Royal Scandal, Twin Peaks and more.