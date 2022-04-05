Kenny Rock Wants Academy To Revoke Will Smith's Oscar For Slapping Brother Chris Rock

Comedian Chris Rock's brother Kenny Rock recently broke the silence over the Oscars 2022 altercation where the former got smacked across the face by actor Will Smith after taking an exception to a joke on his wife's bald head. He expressed his disappointment towards the Academy organizers for their poor handling of the matter.

Minutes after slapping the comedian mid-Oscars, Smith went back to the stage to receive the first Oscars of his career for Best Actor for King Richard. Addressing the same, Chris Rock's brother has asked the Academy to take away Will Smith's oscar award in wake of his violent act during the ceremony which was streamed live across the world.

Chris Rock's bother wants Academy to revoke Will Smith's Oscar

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Kenny Rock revealed that he wants the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to take away Will Smith's Best Actor Oscar award as a response to the altercation with his brother. Apart from the disciplinary action, he also asked the organizers to ban the actor from attending the ceremony in the future.

As reported by the outlet, Kenny, like thousands of viewers watching the live stream as well as celebrities present at the Dolby Theatre, believed that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was staged. However, he quickly realized that it was not the case after he heard the 53-year-old actor cursing, ''Keep my wife's name out your f*****g mouth''. Speaking about the same, Kenny revealed that it 'eats him up' to watch the video because 'you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it'.

He further added, ''Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

Furthermore, Kenny Rock claimed that believed his brother was not aware of Jada Pinkett Smith's Alopecia. Although Will Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his acceptance speech, he, however, missed out on Chris Rock. The next day, the actor posted a formal apology to the comedian as well as the Academy. Kenny Rock did not accept this apology and believed that 'his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that'.

Kenny Rock quipped that the Academy should have escorted will Smith after the incident as he added, ''I hold them accountable for that. He could have went up there and did anything you wanted to my brother. It could have been much worse than what he did''. Meanwhile, the actor has resigned from the Academy in light of his action at the Oscars 2022.

Image: AP